    Marine Minute: AFCEA (AFN Version)

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Oneg Plisner 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    AFCEA West is an annual naval conference and exposition that discusses the Marine Corps challenges and opportunities. This includes the Marine Corps’ pursuit of new capabilities to ensure the Marine Corps remains a premier expeditionary force. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by LCpl. Oneg Plisner)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 20:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 833968
    VIRIN: 220225-M-WJ192-033
    Filename: DOD_108849529
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    This work, Marine Minute: AFCEA (AFN Version), by LCpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

