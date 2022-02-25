AFCEA West is an annual naval conference and exposition that discusses the Marine Corps challenges and opportunities. This includes the Marine Corps’ pursuit of new capabilities to ensure the Marine Corps remains a premier expeditionary force. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by LCpl. Oneg Plisner)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 20:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|833968
|VIRIN:
|220225-M-WJ192-033
|Filename:
|DOD_108849529
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Minute: AFCEA (AFN Version), by LCpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
