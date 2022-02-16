Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Ryan Brennan, chief of neurological surgery, and deputy chief of the Department of Virtual Health at Madigan Army Medical Center
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 17:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|833959
|VIRIN:
|220216-O-TV238-631
|Filename:
|DOD_108849427
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHS Video Connect Offers Convenience, Efficiencies for Providers, by Savannah Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT