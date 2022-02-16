Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS Video Connect Offers Convenience, Efficiencies for Providers

    WA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by Savannah Blackstock 

    Defense Health Agency Connected Health

    Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Ryan Brennan, chief of neurological surgery, and deputy chief of the Department of Virtual Health at Madigan Army Medical Center

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 17:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 833959
    VIRIN: 220216-O-TV238-631
    Filename: DOD_108849427
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: WA, US

    This work, MHS Video Connect Offers Convenience, Efficiencies for Providers, by Savannah Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MHS Video Connect

