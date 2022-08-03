Health Protection Condition Update

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, informs the local community about Health Protection Condition changes, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 8, 2022. HPCON changes were made in in response to the local and national COVID-19 case numbers.. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 16:39
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|833954
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108849309
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
