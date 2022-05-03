Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTG Jody J. Daniels: Women's History Month Feature

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    A brief video highlighting Lieutenant General Jody J. Daniels who is the first female Commander of the U.S. Army Reserve.

    Edited by SPC Jason Goselin
    Produced by SGT Emilie Lenglain
    Directed by SGT Sarah Martens and SSG Christopher Tobey

    Music courtesy of Artlist
    Summit by Gray North
    Artlist License # 824575

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 15:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833944
    VIRIN: 220305-A-KC361-001
    Filename: DOD_108849134
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    TAGS

    Reserve
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Women's History Month
    Female Veterans
    Commander of the Army Reserve

