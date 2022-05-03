PVT Cathay Williams: Women's History Month Feature

A brief video reflection on PVT Cathay Williams who was the first black woman to serve in the Army.
Edited by SPC Stacey Ramos
Produced by SGT Sarah Martens
Directed by SGT Sarah Martens and SSG Christopher Tobey
Music courtesy of Artlist
Summit by Gray North
Artlist License # 824575
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 15:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833943
|VIRIN:
|220305-A-OS326-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108849132
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT