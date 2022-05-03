CPT Linda Bray: Women's History Month Feature

A brief video reflection on Captain Linda Bray who was the first Woman to lead U.S. Army Soldiers in a Combat operation.
Edited by SPC Ebonee Harris
Produced by SGT Christopher Jones
Directed by SGT Sarah Martens and SSG Christopher Tobey
Music courtesy of Artlist
Summit by Gray North
Artlist License # 824575
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 15:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833942
|VIRIN:
|220305-A-MV315-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108849130
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT