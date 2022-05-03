CPT Linda Bray: Women's History Month Feature

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A brief video reflection on Captain Linda Bray who was the first Woman to lead U.S. Army Soldiers in a Combat operation.



Edited by SPC Ebonee Harris

Produced by SGT Christopher Jones

Directed by SGT Sarah Martens and SSG Christopher Tobey



Music courtesy of Artlist

Summit by Gray North

Artlist License # 824575