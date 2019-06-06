MHS GENESIS is the next generation electronic health record launching across the Department of Defense. MHS GENESIS will provide a single record of care throughout military service and will improve communication between civilian hospitals and the Department of Veterans Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 15:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833939
|VIRIN:
|190606-O-AY809-435
|Filename:
|DOD_108849102
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHS GENESIS Overview, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT