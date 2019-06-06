Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHS GENESIS Overview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2019

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Military Health System

    MHS GENESIS is the next generation electronic health record launching across the Department of Defense. MHS GENESIS will provide a single record of care throughout military service and will improve communication between civilian hospitals and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2019
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 15:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833939
    VIRIN: 190606-O-AY809-435
    Filename: DOD_108849102
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS GENESIS Overview, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MHS GENESIS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT