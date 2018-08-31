Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moments in Military Medicine: Abraham Lincoln

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2018

    Video by Patrick Moore 

    Military Health System

    Did you know that Abraham Lincoln's first responder was a military doctor? Military medicine has come a long way since Lincoln's assassination. Watch this video to learn more.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2018
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 15:08
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

