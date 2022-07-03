BJACH salutes registered dietitians during Nutrition Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833937" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

March 9, 2022 is National Registered Dietitian Day and March is Nutrition Awareness Month. Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital highlights the important impact dietitians make for Soldiers and Families at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. Capt. Rebecca Prince, chief of Nutrician Care for BJACH describes what it takes to become a registered dietitian, different roles they play in the Army and what motivated her to pursue this vocation.