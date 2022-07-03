Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BJACH salutes registered dietitians during Nutrition Month

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    March 9, 2022 is National Registered Dietitian Day and March is Nutrition Awareness Month. Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital highlights the important impact dietitians make for Soldiers and Families at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. Capt. Rebecca Prince, chief of Nutrician Care for BJACH describes what it takes to become a registered dietitian, different roles they play in the Army and what motivated her to pursue this vocation.

