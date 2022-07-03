March 9, 2022 is National Registered Dietitian Day and March is Nutrition Awareness Month. Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital highlights the important impact dietitians make for Soldiers and Families at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. Capt. Rebecca Prince, chief of Nutrician Care for BJACH describes what it takes to become a registered dietitian, different roles they play in the Army and what motivated her to pursue this vocation.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 15:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|833937
|VIRIN:
|220307-O-GR663-306
|Filename:
|DOD_108849099
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BJACH salutes registered dietitians during Nutrition Month, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
