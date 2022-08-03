The House Armed Services Committee hears testimony from Defense Department witnesses on U.S. national security challenges, force posture and related policy in the U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Southern Command areas of operation. Witnesses are: Melissa G. Dalton, assistant defense secretary for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs; Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, Southcom commander; and Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of Northcom and the North American Aerospace Defense Command.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 16:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|833935
|Filename:
|DOD_108849084
|Length:
|01:15:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, House Committee Holds Hearing on National Security Challenges in the Americas, Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT