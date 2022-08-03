Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Committee Holds Hearing on National Security Challenges in the Americas, Part 1

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The House Armed Services Committee hears testimony from Defense Department witnesses on U.S. national security challenges, force posture and related policy in the U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Southern Command areas of operation. Witnesses are: Melissa G. Dalton, assistant defense secretary for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs; Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, Southcom commander; and Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of Northcom and the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 16:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 833934
    Filename: DOD_108849083
    Length: 01:04:22
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, House Committee Holds Hearing on National Security Challenges in the Americas, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND
    USHORHearings

