Lt. Col Peter Ammerman, the deputy commander of the Transatlantic Expeditionary District, along with Capt. Bradly Williams, an engineer with the same district, send a shoutout to the San Antonio Spurs professional basketball team.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 14:45
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|833931
|VIRIN:
|220223-A-JJ298-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108849050
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|BOERNE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spurs Shoutout, by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT