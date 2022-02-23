Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spurs Shoutout

    KUWAIT

    02.23.2022

    Video by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Lt. Col Peter Ammerman, the deputy commander of the Transatlantic Expeditionary District, along with Capt. Bradly Williams, an engineer with the same district, send a shoutout to the San Antonio Spurs professional basketball team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 14:45
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 833931
    VIRIN: 220223-A-JJ298-001
    Filename: DOD_108849050
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: KW
    Hometown: BOERNE, TX, US

    TAGS

    Sports
    San Antonio Spurs
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    Lt. Col Peter Ammerman
    Capt. Bradly Williams

