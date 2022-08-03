House Committee Holds Hearing on Worldwide Threats, Part 2

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hears testimony from intelligence agencies on worldwide threats. Witnesses are: Army Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency; William J. Burns, director of the CIA; Avril Haines, director of national intelligence; Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency; Christopher A. Wray, director of the FBI.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 14:54
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|833925
|Filename:
|DOD_108848983
|Length:
|01:26:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
