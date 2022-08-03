Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Committee Holds Hearing on Worldwide Threats, Part 2

    03.08.2022

    The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hears testimony from intelligence agencies on worldwide threats. Witnesses are: Army Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency; William J. Burns, director of the CIA; Avril Haines, director of national intelligence; Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency; Christopher A. Wray, director of the FBI.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 14:54
