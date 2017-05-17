Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRICARE Mental Health

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Video by Patrick Moore 

    Military Health System

    Watch this video to learn more about the mental health care benefits TRICARE provides, including:
    -Inpatient services
    -Outpatient services, and
    -Pharmacy benefits.

    For more information, visit tricare.mil/mentalhealth.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 14:16
    Location: US

    This work, TRICARE Mental Health, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mental Health
    DHS
    TRICARE

