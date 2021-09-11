Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Voyage Home of the Unknown Soldier

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2021

    Video by Daniel Zaborowski 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    The voyage home of the Unknown Soldier. A reflection on the efforts of the Sailors and Marines who brought the unknown soldier home aboard the USS Olympia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 13:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833914
    VIRIN: 211109-N-AD819-0001
    Filename: DOD_108848889
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Voyage Home of the Unknown Soldier, by Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    voyage
    Unknown Soldier
    Navy Yard
    Navy
    USN
    United States Navy
    USS Olympia
    USS Olympia Arrival
    LeHavre

