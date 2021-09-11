The voyage home of the Unknown Soldier. A reflection on the efforts of the Sailors and Marines who brought the unknown soldier home aboard the USS Olympia.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 13:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833914
|VIRIN:
|211109-N-AD819-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108848889
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Voyage Home of the Unknown Soldier, by Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
