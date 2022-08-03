Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Heritage Flight Training Course

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    The Air Combat Command 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course includes solo performances from the A-10 Thunderbolt II, F-16 Viper, F-22 Raptor and F-35A Lightning II Demonstration teams, as well as historical dedication passes with Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation aircraft.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 12:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833904
    VIRIN: 220308-F-CL785-001
    Filename: DOD_108848832
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course, by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    F-16 Demo
    A-10 Demo
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    F-35 Demo
    F-22 Demo

