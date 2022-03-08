Joint press conference by NATO Secretary General, Prime Ministers of Latvia and Canada, Minister of Defence of Canada, and President of the Government of Spain (opening remarks by Prime Minister of Canada)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833897" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joint press conference by the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, the Prime Minister of Latvia, Mr. Krišjānis Kariņš, the Prime Minister of Canada, Mr. Justin Trudeau, the Minister of Defence of Canada, Ms. Anita Anand, and the President of the Government of Spain, Mr. Pedro Sánchez at Ādaži Military Base on 8 March 2022