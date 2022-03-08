Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint press conference by NATO Secretary General, Prime Ministers of Latvia and Canada, Minister of Defence of Canada, and President of the Government of Spain (opening remarks by Prime Minister of Canada)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LATVIA

    08.03.2022

    Video by Michael Linennen 

    Natochannel           

    Joint press conference by the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, the Prime Minister of Latvia, Mr. Krišjānis Kariņš, the Prime Minister of Canada, Mr. Justin Trudeau, the Minister of Defence of Canada, Ms. Anita Anand, and the President of the Government of Spain, Mr. Pedro Sánchez at Ādaži Military Base on 8 March 2022

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 12:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 833897
    VIRIN: 220308-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108848723
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO Leadership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT