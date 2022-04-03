Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conducted a rotary wing UH-60 Blackhawk jump on March 4, 2022 at Fort Bragg, NC.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 13:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833893
|VIRIN:
|220304-A-HL439-303
|Filename:
|DOD_108848680
|Length:
|00:08:01
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UH-60 Blackhawk Jump B-roll, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
