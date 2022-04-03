Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH-60 Blackhawk Jump B-roll

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Mallett 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conducted a rotary wing UH-60 Blackhawk jump on March 4, 2022 at Fort Bragg, NC.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 13:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833893
    VIRIN: 220304-A-HL439-303
    Filename: DOD_108848680
    Length: 00:08:01
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    This work, UH-60 Blackhawk Jump B-roll, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    USArmy
    AATW

