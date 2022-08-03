Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month 2022

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    During March, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Nation celebrate Women’s History Month. Our Coast Guard women past and present are important to our future and ever-changing service. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 11:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833892
    VIRIN: 220308-G-ID129-1001
    Filename: DOD_108848663
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month 2022, by PO2 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

