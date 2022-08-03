Women's History Month 2022

During March, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Nation celebrate Women’s History Month. Our Coast Guard women past and present are important to our future and ever-changing service. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)
|03.08.2022
|03.08.2022 11:59
|Video Productions
