Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling Describes ALFS 2022 (Revised)

Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling describes how the African Land Forces Summit 2022 will go beyond the theme of "Resilient institutions build resilient leaders" and will also highlight the role of the noncommissioned officer's importance in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Chris House)