Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling describes how the African Land Forces Summit 2022 will go beyond the theme of "Resilient institutions build resilient leaders" and will also highlight the role of the noncommissioned officer's importance in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Chris House)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 11:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833889
|VIRIN:
|220308-A-QB331-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108848633
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling Describes ALFS 2022 (Revised), by Chris House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
