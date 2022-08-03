Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling Describes ALFS 2022 (Revised)

    ITALY

    03.08.2022

    Video by Chris House 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling describes how the African Land Forces Summit 2022 will go beyond the theme of "Resilient institutions build resilient leaders" and will also highlight the role of the noncommissioned officer's importance in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Chris House)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 11:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: IT

    StrongerTogether
    StrongAfrica

