Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior noncommission’s conducting physical training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Solomon Abanda 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Senior Leader from SETAF-AF and 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted physical training to strengthen and foster esprit de corps among senior noncommission’s on Caserma Del Din Italy Feb. 23, 2022, with CSM Gregory
    (By U.A. Army Staff. Sgt. Solomon Abanda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 11:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833885
    VIRIN: 220224-A-VF357-378
    Filename: DOD_108848539
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior noncommission’s conducting physical training, by SSG Solomon Abanda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #StrongAfrica
    #SETAF-AF
    #StrongTogehther

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT