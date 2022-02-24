Senior Leader from SETAF-AF and 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted physical training to strengthen and foster esprit de corps among senior noncommission’s on Caserma Del Din Italy Feb. 23, 2022, with CSM Gregory
(By U.A. Army Staff. Sgt. Solomon Abanda)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 11:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833885
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-VF357-378
|Filename:
|DOD_108848539
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior noncommission’s conducting physical training, by SSG Solomon Abanda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT