SMA Talks - Financial Literacy

SMA Talks is a monthly series where Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston, discusses important topics that directly impact the day-to-day business of the US Army. This month's topic is financial literacy and why it's important to leaders and the Army. With special guest Robin Mroszczyk, the Army's financial education program manager.