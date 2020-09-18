Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SMA Talks - Financial Literacy

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    SMA Talks is a monthly series where Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston, discusses important topics that directly impact the day-to-day business of the US Army. This month's topic is financial literacy and why it's important to leaders and the Army. With special guest Robin Mroszczyk, the Army's financial education program manager.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 11:22
    Length: 00:12:40
