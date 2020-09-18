SMA Talks is a monthly series where Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston, discusses important topics that directly impact the day-to-day business of the US Army. This month's topic is financial literacy and why it's important to leaders and the Army. With special guest Robin Mroszczyk, the Army's financial education program manager.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 11:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|833883
|VIRIN:
|200918-A-KQ181-576
|Filename:
|DOD_108848446
|Length:
|00:12:40
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SMA Talks - Financial Literacy, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT