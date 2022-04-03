Warrant Officer Karla Valenta, a human resources technician with the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, speaks about what Women's History Month means to her on March 4, 2022, at Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ezra Camarena)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 10:52
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
This work, WO1 Valenta Women's History Month Interview, by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
