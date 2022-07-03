Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th LRS hosts deployment readiness exercise

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron held a deployment readiness exercise, Feb. 24-25, 2022. The exercise was an opportunity for all key players in the Phase I of a deployment to practice all the critical steps in the process from start to finish. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 10:14
    Category: Package
    VIRIN: 220307-F-CJ696-116
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Exercise
    Deployment Readiness
    19 LRS
    LRAFB

