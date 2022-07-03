19th LRS hosts deployment readiness exercise

Airmen assigned to the 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron held a deployment readiness exercise, Feb. 24-25, 2022. The exercise was an opportunity for all key players in the Phase I of a deployment to practice all the critical steps in the process from start to finish. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)
