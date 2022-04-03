The 41st Airlift Squadron, along with members of the 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 19th Operations Support Squadron, and 913th Airlift Group, recently completed a 10-day off-station training event at Stennis International Airport, Mississippi, Feb. 8-18, in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 10:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833875
|VIRIN:
|220304-F-XY725-320
|Filename:
|DOD_108848308
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 19th AW, 913th AG exercise integration, prepare for deployment, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT