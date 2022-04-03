Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th AW, 913th AG exercise integration, prepare for deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 41st Airlift Squadron, along with members of the 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 19th Operations Support Squadron, and 913th Airlift Group, recently completed a 10-day off-station training event at Stennis International Airport, Mississippi, Feb. 8-18, in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 10:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833875
    VIRIN: 220304-F-XY725-320
    Filename: DOD_108848308
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th AW, 913th AG exercise integration, prepare for deployment, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    C-130J
    Air Force Reserve Command
    OST
    LRAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT