On this week's edition of Manny on the Street the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez, learns about the Operation Deploy Your Dress program.
|03.04.2022
|03.08.2022 09:12
|Series
|833864
|220304-D-AI640-508
|DOD_108848251
|00:00:48
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|0
|0
This work, Manny on the Street, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
