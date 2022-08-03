Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-OIR celebrates International Women's Day 2022

    KUWAIT

    03.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Female Coalition members of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), speak about their roles within the advise, assist and enable mission of the CJTF-OIR, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 8, 2022. CJTF-OIR celebrates International Women's Day because diversity, innovation, and inclusion is imperative for cohesive teamwork, and equality to achieve total force readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 08:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833863
    VIRIN: 220308-Z-ZW877-1001
    Filename: DOD_108848221
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-OIR celebrates International Women's Day 2022, by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

