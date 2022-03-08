Press conference by NATO Secretary General and the President of Latvia (opening remarks)
LATVIA
08.03.2022
Courtesy Video
Press conference by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the President of Latvia, Mr. Egils Levits, at the Riga Castle in Latvia on 8 March 2022 (opening remarks).
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 08:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|833861
|VIRIN:
|220308-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108848185
|Length:
|00:07:55
|Location:
|LV
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Press conference by NATO Secretary General and the President of Latvia (opening remarks)
LEAVE A COMMENT