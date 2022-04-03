NATO’s Kosovo Force officially welcomed the 30th rotation of U.S. Soldiers taking responsibility for the Regional Command – East mission during a transfer of authority ceremony here March 4, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 08:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833860
|VIRIN:
|220304-A-XK918-496
|Filename:
|DOD_108848173
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR Transfer of Authority, by SGT Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
