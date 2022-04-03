Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR Transfer of Authority

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    03.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. Amouris Coss 

    116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    NATO’s Kosovo Force officially welcomed the 30th rotation of U.S. Soldiers taking responsibility for the Regional Command – East mission during a transfer of authority ceremony here March 4, 2022.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 08:46
    This work, KFOR Transfer of Authority, by SGT Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    AFN
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

