NATO Secretary General meeting with the President of Latvia
LATVIA
08.03.2022
Courtesy Video
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives in Latvia to meet with the President of Latvia, Mr Egils Levits at the Riga Castle on 8 March 2022.
