On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s East African Response Force, or EARF, partnered with Kenyan Forces as part of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 05:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|833851
|VIRIN:
|220307-D-TX415-294
|Filename:
|DOD_108848018
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report March 8, 2022, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT