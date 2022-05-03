Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan Elementary Character Parade

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.05.2022

    Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy 

    AFN Humphreys

    Osan Air Base Elementary school put on a book character parade for students to dress up as their favorite book characters and show other students and parents. Students consisted off Kindergarten through fourth grade. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 01:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833843
    VIRIN: 220304-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_108847889
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Elementary Character Parade, by SrA James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Elementary school
    Osan
    parade
    book characters

