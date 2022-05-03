Osan Air Base Elementary school put on a book character parade for students to dress up as their favorite book characters and show other students and parents. Students consisted off Kindergarten through fourth grade. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy).
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 01:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833843
|VIRIN:
|220304-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108847889
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan Elementary Character Parade, by SrA James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
