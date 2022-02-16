SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 16, 2022) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE-6). Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 02:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833839
|VIRIN:
|220216-N-CD453-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108847830
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE-6), by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS
