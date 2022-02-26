Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cope South 2022

    DHAKA, BANGLADESH

    02.26.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    DHAKA, Bangladesh, -- More than 70 U.S. Air Force Airmen and one U.S. Space Force Guardian assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, joined approximately 300 members of the Bangladesh Air Force to evaluate and improve their combined interoperability during Exercise Cope South 2022 from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26.

    The bi-annual Pacific Air Forces-sponsored bilateral tactical airlift exercise was an opportunity for U.S. Air Force and BAF to practice tactical airlift together.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 20:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833824
    VIRIN: 220226-F-AD344-022
    Filename: DOD_108847729
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: DHAKA, BD 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cope South 2022, by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    allies
    partners
    Cope South 22
    CS22
    CopeSouth

