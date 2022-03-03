Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss ACS stays COVID flexible, holding mini hiring fairs

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    To stay COVID smart, the Fort Bliss Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program is holding mini hiring fairs this month. The Thursday morning fairs have specific industry focuses to better connect jobseekers looking for careers in specific fields.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 19:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833819
    VIRIN: 220303-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 220303
    Filename: DOD_108847692
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Bliss ACS stays COVID flexible, holding mini hiring fairs, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

