To stay COVID smart, the Fort Bliss Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program is holding mini hiring fairs this month. The Thursday morning fairs have specific industry focuses to better connect jobseekers looking for careers in specific fields.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 19:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833819
|VIRIN:
|220303-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|220303
|Filename:
|DOD_108847692
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bliss ACS stays COVID flexible, holding mini hiring fairs, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
