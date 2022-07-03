The Marine Corps Community Service (MCCS) School Liaison Program is designed to help Marine families look over school options and programs for children. Their main goal is to make the transition process easier for both military parents and their children. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 17:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833806
|VIRIN:
|220307-M-JX937-993
|Filename:
|DOD_108847460
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Minute: MCCS School Liaison Program AFN Version, by Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
