Students in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-05 practice building an Artic 10-person tent March 7, 2022, during course training at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear, too. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 17:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833802
|VIRIN:
|220307-A-OK556-391
|Filename:
|DOD_108847454
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-05 students practice building an Arctic tent, Part III, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
