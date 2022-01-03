Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bliss namesake, memorial obelisk reside on post

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Almost 65 years ago, the remains of our namesake, Lt. Col. William Wallace Smith Bliss, as well as his memorial obelisk and cemetery marker, made the trip from New Orleans to our installation and the Fort Bliss National Cemetery.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833785
    VIRIN: 220301-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 220301
    Filename: DOD_108847354
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bliss namesake, memorial obelisk reside on post, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT