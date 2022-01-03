Bliss namesake, memorial obelisk reside on post

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Almost 65 years ago, the remains of our namesake, Lt. Col. William Wallace Smith Bliss, as well as his memorial obelisk and cemetery marker, made the trip from New Orleans to our installation and the Fort Bliss National Cemetery.