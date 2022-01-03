Bliss namesake, memorial obelisk reside on post

Almost 65 years ago, the remains of our namesake, Lt. Col. William Wallace Smith Bliss, as well as his memorial obelisk and cemetery marker, made the trip from New Orleans to our installation and the Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
