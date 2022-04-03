Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) Cadets from Florida State University and Florida A&M University visit Fort Rucker to learn about Aviation as an opportunity for branching upon graduating College, March 4, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jordan Arnold)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 15:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833777
|VIRIN:
|220304-A-TT120-762
|Filename:
|DOD_108847238
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida State and Florida A&M University Cadets tour Fort Rucker, by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT