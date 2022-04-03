Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida State and Florida A&M University Cadets tour Fort Rucker

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Spc. Jordan Arnold 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) Cadets from Florida State University and Florida A&M University visit Fort Rucker to learn about Aviation as an opportunity for branching upon graduating College, March 4, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jordan Arnold)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 15:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833777
    VIRIN: 220304-A-TT120-762
    Filename: DOD_108847238
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

    Service
    Army Aviation
    Fort Rucker
    Motivation Monday

