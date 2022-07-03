Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: MCCS School Liaison Program

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Marine Corps Community Service (MCCS) School Liaison Program is designed to help Marine families to look over school options and programs for children. Their main goal is to make the transition process easier for both military parents and their children. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)

    03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 13:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833757
    VIRIN: 220307-M-JX937-873
    Filename: DOD_108847045
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Marine Minute: MCCS School Liaison Program, by Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PCS
    School Liaison Program
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD
    USMCNews

