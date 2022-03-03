Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    126th Air Refueling Wing Women's History Month

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Nichole Peterson, 126th Air Refueling Wing first sergeant, talks about the women that made a difference in her life and offers words of encouragement.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 12:53
    Category: Series
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    This work, 126th Air Refueling Wing Women's History Month, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Illinois Air National Guard
    Air Mobility Command
    Women's History Month
    AMC
    126 ARW

