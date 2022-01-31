Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Change

    ITALY

    01.31.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    Col. Mark Denton, Commander of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) stationed in Vicenza, Italy, shares a personal story about perception, prevention, and the future of SHARP in the Army. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger and Sgt. Page Sevilla)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 12:13
    Prevention
    SHARP
    Army
    Not in my Squad
    Faces of Change

