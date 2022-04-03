Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues three overdue boaters near Turks and Caicos Islands

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    03.04.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew lowers a rescue swimmer into the water to assist three people aboard a 20-foot fishing boat that had been reported overdue and were located by the aircrew near Great Inagua, Bahamas, Mar. 04, 2022. The three fishermen were safely transferred to Provo, Turks and Caicos Islands with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. George Menze)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 10:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833725
    VIRIN: 220306-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108846710
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    U.S. Coast Guard
    SAR
    Bahamas

