An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew lowers a rescue swimmer into the water to assist three people aboard a 20-foot fishing boat that had been reported overdue and were located by the aircrew near Great Inagua, Bahamas, Mar. 04, 2022. The three fishermen were safely transferred to Provo, Turks and Caicos Islands with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. George Menze)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 10:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833725
|VIRIN:
|220306-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108846710
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues three overdue boaters near Turks and Caicos Islands, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
