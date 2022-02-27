PSA on Ownership

Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer, speaks about what ownership means to him and introduces March as the month of ownership aboard Ford. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk executing a tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Jackson Adkins)
