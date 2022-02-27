PSA on Ownership

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer, speaks about what ownership means to him and introduces March as the month of ownership aboard Ford. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk executing a tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Jackson Adkins)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 09:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833720
    VIRIN: 220227-N-TL968-1004
    Filename: DOD_108846541
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: VA, US

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    Ownership
    GRF
    USNavy

