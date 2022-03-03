Lane Delapena, director of the Wiesbaden Family & Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Library talks about the Early Literacy Fair held at Taunus Theater on Hainerberg Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Hessen, Germany on March 2, 2022. The event was held during Read Across America Week to help promote the library’s early childhood reading program. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 08:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833719
|VIRIN:
|220303-A-DX878-202
|Filename:
|DOD_108846512
|Length:
|00:09:17
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wiesbaden Library hosts fair to promote early childhood reading - B Roll, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT