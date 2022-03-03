Wiesbaden Library hosts fair to promote early childhood reading

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lane Delapena, director of the Wiesbaden Family & Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Library talks about the Early Literacy Fair held at Taunus Theater on Hainerberg Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Hessen, Germany on March 2, 2022. The event was held during Read Across America Week to help promote the library’s early childhood reading program. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)