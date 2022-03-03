Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden Library hosts fair to promote early childhood reading

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Lane Delapena, director of the Wiesbaden Family & Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Library talks about the Early Literacy Fair held at Taunus Theater on Hainerberg Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Hessen, Germany on March 2, 2022. The event was held during Read Across America Week to help promote the library’s early childhood reading program. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 08:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833718
    VIRIN: 220303-A-DX878-201
    Filename: DOD_108846507
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wiesbaden Library hosts fair to promote early childhood reading, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Read Across America
    Family & MWR
    USAG Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether

