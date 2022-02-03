In honor of Women's History Month, Tech. Sgt. Emma Hebert speaks about the challenges she's faced as a female maintainer. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 09:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833714
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-IF976-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108846464
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, "Voices" Women's History Month: Tech. Sgt. Emma Hebert, by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
