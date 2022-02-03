Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Voices" Women's History Month: Tech. Sgt. Emma Hebert

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In honor of Women's History Month, Tech. Sgt. Emma Hebert speaks about the challenges she's faced as a female maintainer. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 09:18
    Category: Package
    Location: US

    Dover AFB
    Women's History Month
    AMC
    female maintainer

