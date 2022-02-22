Chief Master Sgt. Danny Hayter, 39th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, speaks about getting the mission done and taking care of Airmen during an interview with American Forces Network Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2022. Even though the job can be difficult at times, Hayter assured his Airmen that they can rely on his guidance. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 07:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|833712
|VIRIN:
|220222-F-DJ826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108846355
|Length:
|00:24:46
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Hayter takes care of 39thSFS Airmen, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
