Chief Hayter takes care of 39thSFS Airmen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833712" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Master Sgt. Danny Hayter, 39th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, speaks about getting the mission done and taking care of Airmen during an interview with American Forces Network Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2022. Even though the job can be difficult at times, Hayter assured his Airmen that they can rely on his guidance. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)