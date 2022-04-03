Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52's low pass flyover Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    03.04.2022

    Video by Christoph Koppers 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers support a routine, pre-planned
    Dynamic Targeting and Close Air Support training event at the Grafenwoehr
    Training Area, Germany, March 4, 2022 in support of NATO allies and regional
    partners. The B-52H's are manned by aircrew assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing
    from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Bomber Task Force rotations
    demonstrate the U.S.' ironclad commitment to promoting regional security
    alongside our NATO allies and regional partners.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 03:31
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE 

