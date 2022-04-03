B-52's low pass flyover Grafenwoehr

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers support a routine, pre-planned
Dynamic Targeting and Close Air Support training event at the Grafenwoehr
Training Area, Germany, March 4, 2022 in support of NATO allies and regional
partners. The B-52H's are manned by aircrew assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing
from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Bomber Task Force rotations
demonstrate the U.S.' ironclad commitment to promoting regional security
alongside our NATO allies and regional partners.
