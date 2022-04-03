B-52's low pass flyover Grafenwoehr

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833710" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers support a routine, pre-planned

Dynamic Targeting and Close Air Support training event at the Grafenwoehr

Training Area, Germany, March 4, 2022 in support of NATO allies and regional

partners. The B-52H's are manned by aircrew assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing

from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Bomber Task Force rotations

demonstrate the U.S.' ironclad commitment to promoting regional security

alongside our NATO allies and regional partners.