    220204-MIS-PACUP-Bioenvironmental-MC2 Brian Sipe

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Video showcasing the Bioenvironmental section on Misawa Air Base, Bioenvironmental is responsible for the bases water quality, mask fit tests, hazardous spills and more.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 03:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833706
    VIRIN: 220204-N-NC040-0001
    Filename: DOD_108846240
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    This work, 220204-MIS-PACUP-Bioenvironmental-MC2 Brian Sipe, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    Bioenvironmental
    Misawa
    35th Medical Group

